Southern Kenton Co. Residents Asked to Complete Broadband Survey

Residents of southern Kenton County are being asked to complete a survey related to broadband access.

The survey follows an announcement from earlier this year by the county fiscal court that the Kenton County Library District would be leading a county-wide effort with the Kenton County School District, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky, Planning and Development Services of Kenton County (PDS), and the Northern Kentucky Area Development District to address broadband accessibility and affordability.

The survey can be found online: http://bit.ly/kcbroadbandsurvey

Paper copies of the survey are also available at the following locations:

Kenton County Public Library (William E. Durr Branch) 1992 Walton-Nicholson, Independence, KY 41051

Kenton County Government Center 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011

Historic Kenton County Courthouse 5272 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051

Kenton County Cooperative Extension Office 10990 Marshall Rd, Covington, KY 41015



A resident of Southern Kenton County is defined as someone who lives in the unincorporated areas of Kenton County generally located south of Walton-Nicholson Pike.

The survey is currently open and will close on April 30. Responses are being compiled by PDS and the Kenton County Public Library.

For questions regarding the survey or for further assistance, please contact Dave Schroeder, Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library, at 859-578-3600.

-Staff report