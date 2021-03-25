BB&T Closing Downtown Covington Branch

The BB&T branch at 231 Scott Blvd. in Covington is set to close, and is being consolidated with the location at 19th Street and Madison Avenue.

The branch notified The River City News on Thursday.

RCN is a customer of the bank and the branch.

A representative from the branch said that all employees there would remain employed with BB&T, which merged with SunTrust Banks in 2019. The combined company is now called Truist.

The Scott Blvd. branch previously operated as a Bank of Kentucky location before that local banking company was acquired by BB&T in 2015.

The closure is set to happen in mid-July.

-Staff report