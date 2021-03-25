Covington Police Investigate Apparent "Accident that Involves a Child"

Covington Police Department reported Thursday that it received numerous calls about someone's clothes that caught fire, and explained that it appears to have been "an accident that involves a child" and that "there are no indications that this was a racially motivated crime perpetuated by individuals who intentionally set someone on fire."

Police said that additional information could not be released "due to the particulars of this case."

According to the news release from the police department, "Late yesterday afternoon we started receiving inquiries into an incident that occurred where a subject’s clothes caught fire. Based on the initial information that we received, we were unable to verify the incident or identify victim."

Then, police said, "numerous calls from the public who provided more and more information, we were able to gather enough facts to pinpoint an exact location, the correct date of when the incident occurred and a victim."

The department's criminal investigations unit followed up and received a statement from the victim, and a video of the incident.

The facts are still being determined, police said.

"We are continuing to investigate this incident in an attempt to gather all the facts," police said.

The department thanked those who reached out "and provided the correct bits and pieces that were needed to locate this incident."

-Staff report