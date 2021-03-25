Photos: 9th Region Boys Basketball Semifinals

The finals of the 9th region boys basketball tournament is set for Friday night in Covington, with a trip to the Kentucky Sweet 16 on the line.

Highlands (25-4) will face Conner (17-6) at 7 p.m. at Holmes.

The Bluebirds escaped St. Henry in the semifinals, 74-68, while the Cougars downed Dixie Heights, 71-54, to set up the championship game.

RCN's Brian Frey produced these photos from the two semifinal games.