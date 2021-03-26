COVID-19: 646 New Cases in Ky.; 41 in NKY; Ages 40+ Vaccine Eligible Monday

Kentucky recorded 646 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 41 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 15 newly reported cases in Boone Co., 11 in Kenton Co., 8 in Campbell Co., 4 in Grant Co., and 3 in Pendleton Co.

Among the 27 deaths reported statewide was an 88-year old woman from Boone Co.

Two additional local deaths were added to the state's cumulative total from the pandemic as part of an audit of death certificates from late last year.

They include a 69-year old woman and a 79-year old man, both from Kenton Co.

Meanwhile, the state's positivity rate declined to 2.8% on Friday, and on Monday, more Kentucky residents become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Those 40 and older will be able to sign up starting that day.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

There are currently 383 people hospitalized across the state including 88 in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators.

