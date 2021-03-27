Photos: Highlands Wins 9th Region, Trip to Sweet 16

The Highlands Bluebirds will represent the 9th region in the Kentucky boys basketball Sweet 16 this season.

Highlands defeated Conner on Friday night, 77-67, at Holmes in Covington.

The Bluebirds (26-4) have their first regional title since 2001.

While all Northern Kentucky teams were eliminated from Region 8, another has a shot in Region 10 at going downstate. Campbell Co. faces George Rogers Clark in that region's final on Saturday night.

Photos from the Highlands-Conner game were produced by RCN's Brian Frey.