Photos: Highlands Wins 9th Region, Trip to Sweet 16
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 12:30 RCN Newsdesk
The Highlands Bluebirds will represent the 9th region in the Kentucky boys basketball Sweet 16 this season.
Highlands defeated Conner on Friday night, 77-67, at Holmes in Covington.
The Bluebirds (26-4) have their first regional title since 2001.
While all Northern Kentucky teams were eliminated from Region 8, another has a shot in Region 10 at going downstate. Campbell Co. faces George Rogers Clark in that region's final on Saturday night.
Photos from the Highlands-Conner game were produced by RCN's Brian Frey.