Boone County Votes to Vacate Right of Way on Small Road

The Boone County fiscal court met last week and welcomed the public to offer feedback about abandoning the county's right of way along 685 feet of Vesper Lane.

A public meeting had also been held about this issue back in October but because it was not advertised properly, it was held again.

Vesper Lane is a short rural road near Kentucky 20 with a Petersburg mailing address.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, which owns the land around the road, has requested the vacation of the 685 feet of the 1,300-foot road.

It has been gated since 2008 and not maintained by the county since 2011.

However, the county received a comment that there is a very old road that connects into Vesper Lane, Horsley Ferry Road. After researching it, that road was found in the 1883 atlas.

The viewing committee recommended to vacate the right of way, with six conditions.

But some residents came to the public hearing to protest the vacation, saying that they have property that is close to the lane and they want it to stay open.

There is also a small facility for riding, and a rehab for horses nearby.

All of the residents maintain that they have an easement to be able to use the land.

There was enough discussion that Judge/Executive Gary Moore called a recess on the public hearing and said that the fiscal court would resume the public hearing closer to the piece of legislation that was on the agenda for the meeting.

When the meeting resumed, County Attorney Robert Neace cleared up the issue by saying that all that the county is supposed to do is vacate the right of way and take it out of the county's system.

Once that was determined, commissioners voted to vacate the 685 feet.

Judge Moore said that he hoped the landowners could work together to resolve the issues of using the land, although he said that he can't make them do anything.

