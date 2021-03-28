COVID-19: 64 New NKY Cases Over the Weekend; 281 Total for the Week

Five Northern Kentucky counties recorded a total of 64 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the region's weekly total of new cases to 281.

Over the weekend, there were 26 new cases in Kenton County, 23 in Boone Co., 11 in Campbell Co., 4 in Grant Co., and none in Pendleton Co.

For the seven-day week, Monday, through Sunday, Kenton County saw 110 total cases, while Boone saw 94, and there were 55 in Campbell, 14 in Grant, and 8 in Pendleton.

All five counties are now in the yellow zone on the state's incidence rate map, which calculates the average daily number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Yellow notes "community spread" and is two spots below the red zone, which denotes "critical spread", where the region spent most of the past several months, an ongoing sign of progress against the virus.

Statewide, there were 998 new cases on Saturday and Sunday and 23 total COVID-related deaths.

-Staff report