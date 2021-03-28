Photos: 9th Region Girls Final Pits Notre Dame Vs. Dixie Heights

The 9th region girls basketball final will feature Notre Dame against Dixie Heights, with a trip to the girls state Sweet 16 on the line.

Dixie Heights (26-2) beat Highlands (20-7), 54-42 on Saturday night at Holmes High School in Covington.

Then, Notre Dame (21-4) upset top-ranked Ryle (23-3), 53-50.

Dixie won an earlier season game against Notre Dame, 45-43.

RCN photographer Brian Frey produced these photos from the semifinals.