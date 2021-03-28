Thomas More: Barth Named First-Team All-American, Jolly Receives Honorable Mention

Thomas More women's basketball player Zoie Barth was named to the NAIA 2021 women's basketball All-America first team.

The Highlands graduate was selected by the All-America Committee which chooses a first, second, third, and honorable mention teams

There are ten members on each of the first three All-America teams.

Barth finished the season ranked 17th in the NAIA for total steals (67), 26th for total assists (98), and 49th in total scoring (379). She averaged 44% from the field this season and 33.1% from behind the 3-point line. From the free-throw line she was shooting 78.7% and record 146 total rebounds, while averaging 13.1 points per game.

Barth won Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Award on December 30 after scoring 22 in an overtime win at Shawnee State as well as being named to the Academic All-Conference team.

She helped lead the top-ranked Saints to a 29-2 record this season. The team finished as NAIA national runners-up this season.

On the men's side, sophomore Reid Jolly was named to the honorable mention team.

The Campbell County graduate ranked 18th in the NAIA for total scoring (527) and 44th for points per game (19.519). He went 49.8% from the field this season and 34% from behind the 3-point line. From the line he was shooting 67.7% of free-throws and recorded 178 total rebounds for the season.

Jolly averaged 19.5 points per game and had 50 assists and 27 steals.

Reid won Mid-South Conference Player of the Week twice this past season and helped the Saints to a 17-10 overall record. The saints earned a number-two seed in the NAIA National Tournament but fell in the second game of the opening round.

-Staff report