COVID-19: Dive-Thru Testing Site in Covington Closed; 35 New Cases in NKY

The COVID-19 testing site established in Covington when positive cases were spiking in the state after the holidays was dismantled Monday.

The site operated at the former IRS processing center parking lot as a drive-through testing location announced by Governor Andy Beshear in early January.

But less than a month later, in early February, Covington city officials said that they expect it would close due to lack of demand.

That happened Monday after nearly three months in operation.

The pandemic situation in the state continues to improve and the state's positivity rate is 2.89% as of Monday.

Gov. Beshear announced that more than 1.3 million people in Kentucky had received at least their first dose of one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults – a really exciting milestone. We also believe we’ve vaccinated about 70% of Kentuckians who are age 70 and up,” said Beshear.

Access to vaccines expanded further on Monday as well with residents aged 40 and older now eligible to sign up.

“Kentucky has been and remains the best performing state of all of our seven border states in terms of the percentage of our population that has had at least one dose of the vaccine – and that’s whether you look at the total population, the population 16 or older or the population 65 or older,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Please get the very first vaccine that’s available to you.”

But Beshear and Stack both said that while cases are declining, it is too early to relax all precautions, particularly with more easily transmissible coronavirus variants circulating.

“We now know that in at least 15 counties across the state, we have found COVID-19 variants, the predominant one being the B117 variant (associated with the United Kingdom) and also some cases of the South African variant as well,” said Dr. Stack. “It’s really important that you take the vaccine as soon as you have the opportunity because if we allow this virus to spread too rapidly by not getting vaccinated, it has more of an opportunity to mutate and change, learning how to get more effective.”

Meanwhile, the state recorded 310 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 35 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 16 cases in Kenton Co., 12 in Boone Co., 5 in Campbell Co., 2 in Grant Co., and for the third straight day, none in Pendleton Co. which has recorded just eight total cases over the past eight days.

The state recorded 11 new COVID-related deaths on Monday. None were local.

There are currently 364 people hospitalized across the state including 87 in intensive care units and 41 on ventilators.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: IRS processing parking lot on Monday where the COVID-19 testing site was removed (RCN)