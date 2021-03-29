Covington School Board Supports 303 Court St. Development, Explores Equity Policy

Just as the Covington city commission did, the Covington board of education offered its support to the redevelopment of the former Kenton County government building and jail.

The school district agreed to the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) program, part of the incentive package developers Al. Neyer and Urban Sites sought in order to fill a financing gap for more than $8 million for the estimated $31.4 million project. The PILOT program reduces the tax burden for developers.

Al Neyer Inc. and Urban Sites will transform the former county building, which was also home to the county jail before it moved to South Covington, into a 133-unit apartment building with 6,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space.

The county government moved to the redeveloped Bavarian Brewery building.

As for the school district, the agreement with the developers includes a mentoring component for students.

In other business, the school board agreed to a memorandum of understanding with the Ignite Institute, the new school offering STEM education to students in Kenton and Boone counties.

The agreement will offer the opportunity for Covington students to attend the school, which is located in Erlanger.

The board also listened to a presentation on creating an equity policy that would work to prevent policies that lower opportunities in hiring and education for low-income people and people of color.

Dr. Roger Cleveland of the Millennium Institute said that only four district in Kentucky have such a policy.

An equity committee would be created in Covington as a first step to study the district's policies, then an equity policy would be created by the end of summer.

Scott Alter, assistant superintendent of learning support, gave a report on hybrid and remote learning. He showed some slides that had information relating to Kindergarten, first, second, sixth and twelfth grades, and he told the board that he felt really good about the participation.

He said that participation was 93.41 percent.

Stacie Strotman, director of community and family engagement, announced that there will be a summer program this year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it last year. The program will last for six weeks, beginning in June.

