Federal Eviction Moratorium Extended Through End of June

The federal eviction moratorium was extended Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The extension now runs through June 30, allowing renters to stay housed through then.

The moratorium was first introduced last year as a means to protect tenants who lost income and the ability to pay rent due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the CDC order, from September 4, 2020, through June 30, 2021:

Tenants cannot be evicted for nonpayment of rent if they sign and submit a declaration form to their landlord, property owner or property manager. A Spanish version is also available from the CDC.

Tenants who previously signed a declaration and submitted it to their landlord should not be asked to resubmit one and will have continued protections until June 30, 2021

The CDC order does not relieve the tenants' obligation to pay rent, and tenants must comply with terms under their lease.



For more information, read the CDC's frequently asked questions.

-Staff report