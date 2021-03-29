Holmes Senior Awarded College Fund After Generous Act at Kroger

A senior at Holmes High School will receive money in the former of a savings account to help him with college expenses on Tuesday, following a good deed that took place last fall.

Teo Jordan, an employee at the Kroger grocery store on Madison Avenue, was working one day last October when an older man in line did not have enough money to cover his bill.

The 18-year old stepped into action, reaching into his own pocket, giving the cashier all his money, $35, to cover the man's bill.

The act garnered widespread media attention after local TV news stories were picked up around the country.

The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) also caught wind of the tale last fall, and wanted to present to him with a $1,000 Kentucky Saves 529 account then, but the pandemic prevented it.

Instead the event will take place on Tuesday morning.

“KHEAA and KY Saves 529 is pleased to recognize an outstanding young man, Teo Jordan, for his kindness and thoughtfulness he displayed when helping one of his fellow Covington residents earlier this fall," said David Lawhorn, Ky. Saves 529 program manager. “We hope the $1,000 KY Saves 529 account will help Teo and his family pay some of his future college expenses.”

KY Saves 529 is the Commonwealth’s official education savings program. Administered by KHEAA, KY Saves 529 offers investment options that help families meet future education costs, including K-12 tuition. Account earnings are exempt from Kentucky taxes, and any withdrawal used for qualified education expenses are free from federal income taxes as well.



KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. It also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation.

Here is a news story from WCPO covering the October story:

--



-Staff report