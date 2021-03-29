NKU to Move In-Person Commencement Ceremonies Indoors at BB&T Arena

Northern Kentucky University is moving its five in-person graduation ceremonies in May indoors at BB&T Arena.

Earlier this month, the university stated that the return of commencement ceremonies would be held outdoors at the NKU Soccer Complex on campus.

Last week, President Ashish Vaidya announced the change "after extensive review and continued evaluation of our facilities and the state guidelines," he said.

A year ago, in-person graduations were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the campus was closed.

The pandemic situation in Kentucky has improved dramatically in recent weeks, with case counts considerably lower than they were even earlier in the year, and more people gaining access to three vaccines.

Guests will also be permitted to attend the indoors events.

"With this larger venue, we will now be able to accommodate limited guest tickets for all ceremonies," Vaidya said in an announcement to the campus community.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for May 8 and 9, and each graduate will be able to request two tickets for their ceremony.

Because the graduating class is smaller within the Chase College of Law, those graduates will be allowed to request up to four tickets for their ceremony.

All guests must have a ticket to enter the facility and will be expected to follow the COVID-19 protocols for the facility regarding masking and social distancing.

Faculty attendance will be voluntary and limited at the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will also be streamed live for graduates and guests unable to attend.

The schedule of ceremonies has not changed from what was previously announced:

Commencement for Chase College of Law: Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m. Commencement for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education: Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. Commencement for the Haile/US Bank College of Business and College of Informatics: Saturday, May 8, at 3 p.m. Commencement for the College of Health and Human Services: Sunday, May 9, at 10 a.m. Commencement for May, August, and December 2020 graduates: Sunday, May 9, at 3 p.m.

"This is exciting for all of us, but we must continue to respect the important capacity restrictions and other guidelines necessary to keep us all healthy and safe," Vaidya said. "I know with your support and commitment we will have a successful commencement celebration."

