COVID-19: 751 New Cases in Ky., 51 in NKY

Kentucky recorded an additional 751 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 51 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 19 new cases in Boone Co., 16 in Kenton Co., 5 in Campbell Co., 4 in Grant Co., and 1 in Pendleton Co.

The state's positivity rate remains below 3%, at 2.9%, Governor Andy Beshear reported on Tuesday.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Beshear. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”

Kentucky has now vaccinated about 40% of all adults.

The state counted 13 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday bringing the state's total to 6,065 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 378 people hospitalized across the state including 91 in intensive care units and 37 on ventilators.

