Former Highlands Principal Named Fort Thomas Schools Superintendent

Brian Robinson was named superintendent of Fort Thomas Independent Schools, the board of education announced Monday.

Robinson was principal of the district's Highlands High School from 2008 to 2017 and has spent most of his professional career in the district as a teacher and administrator.

“Mr. Robinson clearly stood out from a group of incredibly impressive candidates and I am so pleased that he will be coming back to the Fort Thomas schools. He’s a great leader and a tireless advocate for students and teachers,” said Jeff Beach, the board representative on the superintendent search committee.

Robinson, 46, lives in Northern Kentucky with his wife, Julie, and two sons, Nick and Jake, both of whom attend Highlands High School.

“I am just thrilled and honored to return to Fort Thomas, where the schools are and always have been the heartbeat of the community,” said Robinson. “Leading the Fort Thomas Independent Schools as superintendent is both a great privilege and responsibility, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their confidence in me to guide our schools forward.”

Since departing Highlands in 2017, Robinson served as executive director of Advance Placement implementation at The College Board and currently leads curriculum initiatives as the high school associate director for teaching and learning at the Forest Hills School District in Ohio.

Robinson’s appointment completes a national search and Ann Meyer, chair of the board of education, thanked the candidates both locally and from around the country that submitted applications.

The board unanimously chose Robinson.

“Mr. Robinson outlined a clear vision for building on past successes and positioning our students to achieve in a 21st century environment,” said Meyer. “Of course, we remember clearly the wonderful job Mr. Robinson did leading Highlands High School and we anticipate similar outcomes as he moves to the superintendent’s office.”

Robinson will succeed Dr. Karen Cheser, who will retire as superintendent after four years at the helm at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.

“I know our schools will be in great hands with Mr. Robinson’s appointment as superintendent,” said Dr. Cheser. “The Board has made a thoughtful and important choice and I will be celebrating along with everyone else the many successes that Mr. Robinson oversees.”

Robinson graduated from Simon Kenton High School and Thomas More University, and will assume his new role once his contract, slated to begin on July 1, obtains approval from the board of education.

-Staff report