Woman Faces Murder Charge After Man Killed by Car in Latonia

A woman faces a murder charge after police say she used her car to kill a man Monday evening in a Latonia parking lot.

Marsha L. Miller, 44, of Covington, is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center without bond.

Police believe that she intentionally crashed her vehicle into Frank Harris, 54, of Covington in the parking lot outside the former Burlington store on Winston Avenue.

Harris died of his injuries.

Police responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday, around the same time that other officers from the department were in Newport where a Covington Police officer had been shot during a traffic stop in which gunfire was exchanged with a suspect.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with further information should contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

-Staff report

Image via PDS