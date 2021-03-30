One Stabbed, One Arrested After Fight Near Boone Co. Park

What investigators believe was a fight between two parents at a park landed a Florence man in jail.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Lakeview Drive just before 7:30 on Monday night for a reported stabbing.

According to the sheriff's office, Felix D. Williams, 42, of Florence, got into a verbal altercation with Bryan G. Watkins, 34, also of Florence, after an accident involving their children at a nearby park.

The verbal altercation escalated to a physical fight and deputies allege that Williams pulled a knife and stabbed Watkins multiple times in the back.

Watkins was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Williams was arrested and charged with one count of second degree assault. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Detention Center.

-Staff report

Photo: Felix Williams (provided)