Photos: Dixie Claims 9th Region Title Over Notre Dame

The Dixie Heights Colonels will represent the 9th Region at the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 state basketball tournament.

Dixie beat Notre Dame on Monday night at Holmes in Covington, 45-43 in overtime.

The Colonels are 27-2 on the season and will face Russell (19-5), champions of the 16th Region, in the opening round on April 8.

RCN's Brian Frey produced the photos below from the Dixie-NDA game.