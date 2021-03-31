Covington Catholic Dean Named Principal at Immaculate Heart of Mary

Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) School in Burlington announced its new principal on Wednesday.

Theresa Guard, assistant principal, dean of students, and math teacher at Covington Catholic High School, will assume the role on July 1.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Mrs. Theresa Guard will become our new IHM School Principal. Mrs. Guard has had many years of experience in Catholic education, including as an educator, administrator, board member, coach and parent," said Monseigneur Dominic Fosu, pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary. "She has experience at the Pre-K through 12th grade levels, as well as at the college level. As a parishioner of IHM, she has served on our education advisory board and sports committee, as well as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. We know she will be a terrific addition to our school family. Please welcome her to the IHM “Sainthood”.”

Guard is a graduate of Thomas More University, and earned a master's degrees at the University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University.

She has been a teacher for thirty years.

Guard has six children, including two who attend IHM.

“As an assistant principal at Covington Catholic, her leadership on many initiatives was exceptional," said Cov Cath principal Bob Rowe. "She led the identification and execution of the myriad of new processes which have sustained our educational mission in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and created our school’s emergency response readiness plans, with both initiatives being adopted as the model across the Diocese.

"As the dean of students, she has elevated and instituted the house system at Covington Catholic, which will be foundational to fulfillment of our social mission for years to come. Mrs. Guard exemplifies the approach of Covington Catholic faculty and staff of treating every student with individual attention and respect. She will be greatly missed here, but we know her service to Immaculate Heart of Mary will be remarkable. We wish her all the best!”

Guard will complete the school year at Covington Catholic, and begin her new position at IHM effective July 1.

