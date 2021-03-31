Ky. Army National Guard Opens Newport Recruiting Station

The Kentucky Army National Guard celebrated the grand opening of its new recruiting station located in the Watertower Square at 601 Washington Avenue in Newport.

Kentucky National Guardsmen celebrated the grand opening in the parking lot of Watertower Square with a push-up competition, cornhole, a booth where the public could learn more about the service, and two large military-grade vehicles that attendees to the event could sit in and tour. Newport Commissioner Jerry Peluso, along with members of Newport's police department and fire department, helped welcome the guardsmen to the city by gathering at the event and holding the ribbon while Staff Sgt. James Murphy performed the cut.

Murphy said that he's excited to be in Newport and to begin working with the community to build awareness of everything the Kentucky National Guard has to offer.

"If there's a job in the real world, it exists in the military too," Murphy said. "We offer 100 percent in-state tuition to public universities, paid job training, and a unique career serving Kentucky."

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Jarvis said that the Kentucky National Guard is known for helping in anyway possible from providing security for Thunder Over Louisville, the Kentucky Derby, and other high-profile events to helping those in need after a national disaster.

"Each state has its own National Guard, so anyone that enlists with us will stay in Kentucky - we answer to the governor first, and the president second." Jarvis said. "Now that we're here, Newport residents can expect to see us walking around the community."

Murphy said that he and his fellow Guardsmen are normal people and that he hopes people don't see them in uniform and think they are robots or unapproachable. Staff Sgt. Justin Pieschel said that he's happy to be in Newport.

The grand opening marks the end of a four year process of the Guard opening a recruitment station in Newport.

-Connor Wall, associate editor