Matola Named Scott Eagles Girls Soccer Coach

Scott High School announced this week that Bob Matola will serve as head coach of the girls soccer team.

Matola has twenty years of coaching experience at the high school and club levels.

"Coach Matola has seen success at every stop he has had in his career," Scott Athletic Director Casey Fisk said. "We are excited for Coach Matola to take over a program that has had great success for the past several years and put his mark own mark on it. He has the ability to take our program to the next level. "

