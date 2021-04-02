Commonwealth Hotels Acquires Two Chicago-Area Locations

Commonwealth Hotels announced this week the acquisition of the Hyatt House Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville and the Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville.

The two hotels are next to one another about thirty miles west of Chicago.

"It is an exciting time to enter the Chicago market," said Commonwealth Hotels Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Porter. "We believe with our rapidly growing talent and dedicated on-property staffs that these hotels will provide ample positive memories for travelers visiting the Naperville and Warrenville communities."

Commonwealth Hotels is based in Covington and operates hotel sites across the country, including locally with Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cincinnati in Covington, Hampton Inn Cincinnati Airport, Courtyard Cincinnati Airport, and Residence Inn Cincinnati Airport.

The Hyatt House offers accommodations for longer-stay travelers with in-suite kitchens, complimentary breakfast, and shuttle service. For stays of thirty nights or longer, the hotel offers complimentary grocery shopping and laundry credits among other amenities.

The Hyatt Place caters to a wide range of guests.

