COVID-19: 105 New NKY Cases Thursday & Friday; Positivity Rate at 3.08%

There were 105 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in five Northern Kentucky counties over the past two days.

Combining Thursday's and Friday's numbers, there were 44 in Kenton Co., 30 in Boone Co., 24 in Campbell Co., 6 in Grant Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

Statewide, there were 1,662 new cases over the past two days.

The state's positivity rate increased to 3.08%.

There were sixteen new COVID-related deaths on Thursday and Friday.

-Staff report

Image shows incidence rate in Northern Kentucky counties, which is calculated by taking in the average daily number of positive cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days