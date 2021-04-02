Five from NKY Named to Leadership Ky.'s Elevate Class

Leadership Kentucky announced its 2021 Elevate Kentucky class, which includes five people from Northern Kentucky.

Elevate Kentucky began in 2017 and has since provided young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program while fostering a better understanding of challenges facing the Commonwealth.

The class participates in three sessions, taking place in April through June, in Owensboro, central Kentucky, and London.

Class members will hear from Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Class members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, gain increased leadership skills, and receive both regional and statewide perspective while traveling across Kentucky.

“The most meaningful and lasting aspect of Elevate were the relationships I have formed with young professionals throughout the Commonwealth. In the digital age, we’re commonly asked to replace in-person experiences for remote communication, but nothing can ever replace an interpersonal connection. This program provided connection across geographical and economic sectors,” stated Sarah Schmitt, Elevate Class of 2017

This year’s class includes 26 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. There are the local members of the class:

Kyle Brabender - Erlanger, KY - St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cara Brooks - Union, KY - Duke Energy Blake Perkins - Lakeside Park, KY - BB&T Will Weber – Newport, KY – Southbank Partners Jessica Wimsatt - Taylor Mill, KY - O'Hara, Taylor, Sloan & Cassidy

-Staff report