Kenton Co. Seeks Feedback on New 225-Acre Park

Kenton County is looking for public input as it moves forward to transforming a former golf course into a new park.

The 225-acre site on Independence Station Road near Lincoln Ridge Park, will be the subject of a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m.

“This is an incredible opportunity to expand park services and recreational programming,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Feedback received will help us build a master plan for the park and a roadmap for years to come. We want to make sure this new park meets the needs and wants of our residents.”

The county announced last August that the shuttered Fox Run golf course would become park land.

The meeting will be led by Human Nature, the organization hired by Kenton County using grant monies to create a master plan for the park, consisting of three phases: awareness, exploration, and vision.

The county is currently seeking feedback for the first phase which is information gathering from multiple sources on what the site currently has (inventory) and what it offers (analysis) and developing a program for the site that will inform the design.

Meeting attendees will watch a short presentation and then be asked various questions regarding amenities and features. They will be able to ask questions and post comments in the chat feature of video conferencing platform Zoom. The link for the meeting is: http://bit.ly/parkmeeting1

For those unable to attend the meeting, a copy of the presentation and survey can be found on the Kenton County website new park project page at: http://bit.ly/newkcpark. The survey will remain open until April 30th. Paper copies are available at the Parks & Recreation Office located at Lincoln Ridge Park.

The new park is currently open for passive recreation, including hiking, fishing, biking, wildlife observation, and walking. Visitors are welcome on the property from dawn to dusk and are asked to be mindful of the two adjacent golf courses.

The address is 604 Independence Station Road, Independence. Parking is available at the shelter. There are no concessions or restrooms currently available.

-Staff report