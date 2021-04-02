Piper's Ice Cream Bar Opening with Focus on Sweet Treats, Boozy Shakes

Piper's Cafe in Mainstrasse Village is reopening next week as Piper's Ice Cream Bar, with a new menu featuring alcoholic beverages and new frozen treats and artisinal coffee drinks.

Piper's, which has operated at the corner of Sixth and Philadelphia streets for nearly a decade, reopens on Friday, April 9 with special opening weekend hours of noon to 11 p.m.

Friday night will feature live music from Kyle Knapp on the venue’s family-friendly garden area beginning at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

“Piper’s is uniquely positioned to offer an open-air environment, and we can’t wait for the community to come out and enjoy a cold beverage or sweet treat with us,” said Chip Adkins, co-owner of Piper’s Ice Cream Bar. “By focusing on the sweet treats that we were already known for, we’re able to offer even more new concoctions including alcoholic ‘Adults Only’ beverages like our boozy shakes, beer or wine floats, coffee cocktails and Piper’s house-made and customizable hard seltzers.”

The area adjoining Piper’s, often referred to as Hamelin Square Garden, will also be open to everyone, furry friends included. In an effort to support local restaurants, Piper’s will be partnering with El Valle Verde and Zazou to provide food service options for their guests. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food.

“After spending so much time inside these last few months due to the cold weather and the pandemic, people are seeking outdoor venues for social activities,” said Charles Killian, co-owner of Piper’s Ice Cream Bar. “That’s why we’re excited to offer our family-friendly venue as a great space for our guests to enjoy socializing in a safe, outdoor setting. “

Piper’s will resume normal business hours beginning on Monday, April 12 and will be open Mondays from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information on Piper’s Ice Cream Bar or to view the new menu, visit www.piperscafe.biz.

