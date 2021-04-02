Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly in Boone, Kenton, Campbell Counties

Unemployment rates rose in 69 Kentucky counties between February 2020 and February 2021, fell in 43, and stayed the same in eight counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The data were released on Thursday.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was 5%, down from 5.3% in January, but up from 4.4% in February of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy.

In Northern Kentucky's eight-county region, as designated by the state, the unemployment rate was 4.6% in February, down from 4.8% the month prior, but up from 3.6% a year ago.

Boone County recorded the lowest unemployment rate locally, with a 4.2% rate in February. That was down from 4.4% in January, but up from 3.4% a year ago.

Campbell Co. also saw its rate drop from 4.9% in January to 4.2% in February. A year prior, the county's rate was 3.5%.

Kenton Co. recorded a 4.8% unemployment rate in February, down from 5% in January, but up from 3.6% in the same month in the previous year.

The more rural counties saw their unemployment rates either tick up for remain flat month to month.

Grant Co.'s rate increased from 5.3% in January to 5.4% in February. In February of 2020, the county was at a 4.6% unemployment rate.

Pendleton Co.'s rate remained 4.6% in February, just as it was in January. The rate was 4.5% a year prior.

Gallatin Co. remained at 5.1% in February, just as it was in January. A year prior the rate was 4%.

Carroll and Owen counties also saw slight increases in their unemployment rates January to February.

Oldham and Todd counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the state at 3.5%.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.2%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5% for February 2021, and 6.6% for the nation.

-Staff report