COVID-19: 19 New Cases in NKY Over Past Two Days; 16+ Eligible for Vaccines

Kentucky released its COVID-19 case count for Sunday and Monday, which brought a total of 409 new cases between the two days.

There were 19 cases in five Northern Kentucky counties over those two days, with 9 in Kenton Co., 7 in Boone Co., 2 in Campbell Co., one in Grant Co., and none in Pendleton Co.

The state also reported nine new COVID-related deaths over the two-day period. None were local.

Meanwhile, Governor Andy Beshear reiterated that all Kentuckians aged 16 and older are now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

“Beginning today, Kentuckians as young as 16 can sign up for their shot of hope,” said Beshear. “This means Kentucky has beaten by a full month President Joe Biden’s goal and timeline for all Americans 16 and up being able to get the vaccine. These vaccines are our ticket out of this pandemic. They are not only safe; they are saving lives.”

The governor and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, shared new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated Americans can safely travel domestically. Updated travel guidance will be posted on kycovid19.ky.gov soon.

“We all need to get vaccinated as soon as we can so fewer variants have the opportunity to form,” said Dr. Stack. “We’ve got to stay vigilant. Wear your masks, wash your hands, socially distance and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

Beshear said that more than 1.438 million Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.

There are currently 353 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 97 in intensive care units and 46 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows "incidence rate", which is calculated by taking the average number of daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.