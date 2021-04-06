Banta Named Tri-Ed Chair; Heil to Lead New Investor Campaign

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced Tuesday that Corporex Managing Director Tom Banta will chair its board of directors.

Former Chairman Bob Heil will now serve as vice chair and lead a new investor campaign to bring new funding to the organization.

“The Tri-ED board of directors and I are grateful to Bob Heil for stepping up to lead the company during a time of transition. Bob has always gone above and beyond in serving the Northern Kentucky community,” said Banta. “As chair, Bob brought private sector leadership to Tri-ED for the first time in more than 30 years and the organization and community have benefitted tremendously. I’m glad that we will continue to benefit from his expertise as he remains on the board.”

“The last two years at Tri-ED have been a building phase and I’m proud of where the company is now but there is still work to be done,” said Heil. “Northern Kentucky is a successful community but if we want to be a leading destination for talent and companies, we need to empower Tri-ED to do more with private sector investment. I look forward to this next chapter, leading the investor campaign for Tri-ED.”

Tri-ED is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers. The nominating committee, including the judges/executive from Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, board chair, vice chair, treasurer, and secretary, approves nominees who are then considered and appointed by the full board of directors.

-Staff report