COVID-19: 16 New Cases in NKY; 2.89% Positivity Rate

Kentucky recorded 344 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 16 in five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 8 new cases in Boone Co., 5 in Kenton Co., 2 in Campbell Co., 1 in Pendleton Co., and none in Grant Co.

The state's positivity rate is currently 2.89%.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”

There were seven new COVID-related deaths reported across the state on Tuesday.

There are currently 376 people hospitalized in Kentucky with 116 in intensive care units and 57 on ventilators.

Image shows the incidence rate in local counties, calculated by taking the average daily positive COVID cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days