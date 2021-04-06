Get Out the Vax: Regional Vaccine Campaign Begins

A new regional effort to promote COVID-19 vaccines kicked off Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Get Out the Vax hopes to see 80% of the people in our region aged 16 or older vaccinated against the coronavirus by July 4. The effort began Tuesday morning at a news conference at Smale Riverfront Park.

“It is critical that we vaccinate as many people as possible to end this pandemic,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Cooper says the health of our citizens and workforce throughout the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region is key to our collective economic success and overall quality of life.

Get Out the Vax is sponsored in part by Fidelity Investments and supported by Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and the Northern Kentucky Chamber, Hamilton County Test and Protect, and six regional health systems: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Health, UC Health, and TriHealth.

In the 15-county region, 35% of those who are eligible have been vaccinated.

“Reaching that 80% milestone will bring us a big step closer in defeating the virus in our region,” said Craig Brammer, president and CEO for the Health Collaborative. “We are beginning to see the benefits of getting vaccinated, but barriers need to be removed so every community has access.”

Over 20,000 vaccination appointments during first Get Out the Vax weekend across region.

Free public transportation will be provided by both Metro and TANK every weekend.

More vaccination sites are opening in diverse communities, including the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati and Tri-County Mall.

Free Lyft rides will be provided through the United Way 211 program if used to schedule an appointment.

Regional attractions will offer discounts for people who show verification of vaccinations, with the Cincinnati Reds offering discounted tickets for Monday to Thursday games.

Regional landmarks and buildings will be lit up in orange at dusk on Friday, April 9 as part of the campaign. In Northern Kentucky, that includes the Kenton County building, and the water tower in Florence and the tower at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas.

“This is another significant example of how leaders across the community in health, business, non-profits, civic, and more collaborate to drive communication and action to keep people informed, safe, and thriving during these unchartered times,” said Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

To track progress, digital thermometers will be displayed on billboards in various locations throughout the region and promoted on local media. The first Get Out the Vax weekend will be Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Progress to goal, along with vaccine appointment information, can be found on www.testandprotectcincy.com.

-Staff report