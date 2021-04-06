Independence to Swear in New Council Member Following Resignation

The resignation of Independence City Councilman Lucas Deaton was formally accepted at Monday night's council meeting.

Deaton had told Mayor Chris Reinersman that he was moving out of the city and would step down.

Council is tasked with naming a replacement within thirty days of an accepted resignation, or the decision falls to the governor.

But things moved quickly in Independence.

Dave Shafer, who finished in seventh place in last November's election, one spot shy of winning a seat, was tapped to succeed Deaton.

Reinersman highlighted Shafer's volunteerism at the annual fireworks display, noted that he is a veteran of the Citizens Police Academy, and that Shafer also once received a key to the city.

City Administrator Chris Moriconi also applauded Shafer's contributions to the city.

Other council members also spoke highly of Shafer.

Shafer was at Monday night's meeting and indicated that he would accept the appointment. He will be sworn in on April 19 so that his family can be present.

In other business, Moriconi noted that a resident requested that the city request a study from the transportation cabinet to see if an arrow traffic light would be useful at the intersection of KY 536 and KY 17, allowing a turn to Shaw Road if going north or Harris Pike if going south.

Council agreed to request the study.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor