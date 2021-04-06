Julius Caesar, MLK Plays Coming to Boone Woods

Shakespeare and more are coming to Boone Woods Park in Burlington, courtesy of ArtsWave, the Cincinnati region's arts booster organization, as part of its free monthly outdoor concert series, Enjoy the Arts @ Parks.

Julius Caesar will be presented by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. This 90-minute play is directed by Christian Wiltshire and is produced to be staged outside.

Then, at 3:30, the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati will present Martin's Dream.

Directed by Dr. Daryl Harris, Martin’s Dream is a one-person show created and performed by Deondra Kamau Means, who will lead an exploration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life through story, speech, and song.

Audiences will follow along from Dr. King’s childhood in the Deep South through his famous “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The new Enjoy the Arts @ Parks series is an eight-month-long program created through partnerships with Great Parks of Hamilton County, the City of Covington, and Boone County Parks.

New donors to ArtsWave and those increasing their last gift by 10%+ can receive a free year-long Great Parks of Hamilton County Motor Vehicle Permit, which allows free parking at all Great Parks of Hamilton County throughout 2021, as well as other benefits.

The shows are presented free of charge.

Boone Woods is located at 6000 Veterans Way in Burlington.

-Staff report

Photo via Boone County