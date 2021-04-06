In-Person Unemployment Appointments to Resume in Ky.

In-person unemployment insurance services will reopen at Kentucky Career Centers across the state, including the one on Madison Avenue in Covington, on April 15, Governor Andy Beshear and Ky. Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry L. Roberts announced Tuesday.

Assistance will be appointment only, and such meetings can be scheduled starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at kcc.ky.gov.

Openings tomorrow will be for appointments April 15-30. Beginning April 19, appointments for May 3 will become available, with additional appointment times opening each day thereafter.

“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic – many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Beshear said. “In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”

Secretary Roberts said the Kentucky Career Center staff is working diligently to prepare for opening day.

“It has taken a lot of work to make it happen in a short window of time, but our staff has worked hard in recent weeks to pull everything together to get us in a position to once again provide services that unemployment claimants need at this critical time,” Roberts said.

Under the administration of Gov. Matt Bevin, KCC locations around the state stopped providing in-person assistance to UI claimants in the fall of 2017.

The record level of unemployment spurred by the pandemic and years of staffing cuts, location reductions, and failure to upgrade IT systems slowed the state’s ability to help many Kentuckians who lost jobs through no fault of their own.

The governor’s proposed budget included General Fund spending of $1.1 million in fiscal year 2021 and $8.4 million in fiscal year 2022 to provide funding to restore employees to help with unemployment claims at the career centers throughout the commonwealth.

On March 31, Beshear spoke about the need for additional state funding to bolster career center staffing for the long term. The Labor Cabinet will be utilizing current staff in the career centers that normally provide career counseling services to begin offering in-person UI assistance.

In Covington, the career center is located at 1234 Madison Ave.

Notes:

Anyone attending an appointment must wear a mask at all times.

Photo ID is required to enter a KCC building.

Temperatures will be taken before entering KCC buildings due to COVID-19.

Accommodations will not be made for those without appointments.

While staff make every effort to answer all questions during this appointment, UI specialists may not be able to provide a resolution during a single appointment. Some claims could require additional paperwork or take additional time to complete. An additional appointment will not be necessary.

-Staff report