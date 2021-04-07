COVID-19: 1,028 New Cases in Ky.; 83 in NKY (Over Three Days)

Wednesday's update on COVID-19 in Kentucky included numbers from Monday and Tuesday because some 300 cases could not be confirmed and announced on those days until today, Governor Andy Beshear said.

There was a technical issue on the reporting platform, he said.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Beshear. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

People 16 and over are now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

The state announced 1,028 new cases on Wednesday, including the additional 300 from Monday and Tuesday.

Locally, there were 83 total cases across five Northern Kentucky counties, including 33 in Boone, 29 in Kenton, 15 in Campbell, 6 in Grant, and none in Pendleton.

There were ten additional COVID-related deaths in Kentucky, though none were local.

The state's positivity rate is currently 2.87%.

There are currently 383 people hospitalized in the state including 112 in intensive care units and 66 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the local county incidence rate, the average daily positive case count per 100,000 people over seven days