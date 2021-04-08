Member Login

7 NKY High School Students Receive Anthony Munoz Foundation Scholarships

Thu, 04/08/2021 - 18:13 RCN Newsdesk
Seven high school students from Northern Kentucky are among the recipients of the 2021 Straight 'A' Scholarship from the Anthony Munoz Foundation, named for the Cincinnati Bengals legend.

Eighteen students in all from around the Greater Cincinnati region will share in the $42,000 awarded.

Further, one male and one female student will receive an additional scholarship.

“This past year proved to be difficult for many, and now more than ever, we are excited to recognize and reward these high school seniors for their resilience and success in and out of the classroom," Munoz said. "Their efforts are cause for celebration, and we look forward to honoring them at our 20th Anniversary Hall of Fame Dinner in June. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our partners. We are grateful for the continued support of our community and presenting partner, Mike’s Carwash, for helping us make this program possible.”

Anthony Muñoz, along with Foundation partners and the student’s chosen Most Influential Teacher will honor and recognize these recipients at the Foundation’s 20th Annual Hall of Fame Dinner on June 13.

The Foundation received over 320 nominations from 133 local high schools. These finalists were nominated by counselors, coaches, parents and other school administrators for pursuing Academic excellence, Athletic Achievement, are Actively serving in the community while possessing a strong Ambition, having a winning Attitude and their ability to overcome Adversity.

FEMALE FINALISTS

Vicky Almeida, Turpin High School

Mercedes Bowman-Engleman, Aiken High School

Mikala Coker, Walter E. Stebbins High School

Haylee Foist, Oyler High School

Jordan Fong, Larry A. Ryle High School

Savannah Panetta, Dayton High School

Denise Rangel, Simon Kenton High School

Nicole Rechtin, Bellevue High School

Jordyn Rowe, Bishop Brossart High School

MALE FINALISTS

Carson Curtis, Archbishop Moeller High School

Jamari Fields, Oyler High School

John Harris II, Princeton High School

Carter Hudson, Calvary Christian High School

Martin Igaba, DePaul Cristo Rey High School

Dylan Robinson, Hamilton High School

Logan Schneider, Elder High School

Connor Stuart, Boone County High School

James Tillotson, Fairborn High School

-Staff report

