7 NKY High School Students Receive Anthony Munoz Foundation Scholarships
Seven high school students from Northern Kentucky are among the recipients of the 2021 Straight 'A' Scholarship from the Anthony Munoz Foundation, named for the Cincinnati Bengals legend.
Eighteen students in all from around the Greater Cincinnati region will share in the $42,000 awarded.
Further, one male and one female student will receive an additional scholarship.
“This past year proved to be difficult for many, and now more than ever, we are excited to recognize and reward these high school seniors for their resilience and success in and out of the classroom," Munoz said. "Their efforts are cause for celebration, and we look forward to honoring them at our 20th Anniversary Hall of Fame Dinner in June. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our partners. We are grateful for the continued support of our community and presenting partner, Mike’s Carwash, for helping us make this program possible.”
Anthony Muñoz, along with Foundation partners and the student’s chosen Most Influential Teacher will honor and recognize these recipients at the Foundation’s 20th Annual Hall of Fame Dinner on June 13.
The Foundation received over 320 nominations from 133 local high schools. These finalists were nominated by counselors, coaches, parents and other school administrators for pursuing Academic excellence, Athletic Achieveme
FEMALE FINALISTS
Vicky Almeida, Turpin High School
Mercedes Bowman-Engleman, Aiken High School
Mikala Coker, Walter E. Stebbins High School
Haylee Foist, Oyler High School
Jordan Fong, Larry A. Ryle High School
Savannah Panetta, Dayton High School
Denise Rangel, Simon Kenton High School
Nicole Rechtin, Bellevue High School
Jordyn Rowe, Bishop Brossart High School
MALE FINALISTS
Carson Curtis, Archbishop Moeller High School
Jamari Fields, Oyler High School
John Harris II, Princeton High School
Carter Hudson, Calvary Christian High School
Martin Igaba, DePaul Cristo Rey High School
Dylan Robinson, Hamilton High School
Logan Schneider, Elder High School
Connor Stuart, Boone County High School
James Tillotson, Fairborn High School
-Staff report