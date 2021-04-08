COVID-19: 645 New Cases in Ky.; 47 in NKY

Kentucky recorded 645 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 47 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 18 in Boone, 14 in Kenton, 6 in Campbell, 5 in Pendleton, and 4 in Grant.

There were 16 additional COVID-related deaths on Thursday statewide, though none were local.

The state's positivity rate is currently 2.81%.

There are currently 377 people hospitalized across Kentucky due to the virus, including 102 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.

“As you all know, vaccinations are the absolute most important thing we can be doing right now,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are in a race against COVID-19 variants to prevent any kind of fourth surge and defeat this virus once and for all.”

The governor said that more than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov.

Image shows the incidence rate in NKY counties, which is calculated by taking the average daily positive case count per 100,000 people over the previous seven days