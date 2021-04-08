Entrance to Locust Pike to Close this Weekend
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 17:49 RCN Newsdesk
The entrance to Locust Pike from Decoursey Pike in the Taylor Mill/Fairview area will close this weekend for a slide repair.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that soil nail contractors will work to stabilize a slide area.
The road entrance will close at 7 a.m. on Saturday until 9 p.m. Sunday.
Signage and barriers will be in place.
Drivers can use Decoursey Pike to Whites Road as a detour during the closure.
-Staff report
Image via PDS