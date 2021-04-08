Gateway Launches Apprenticeship Academy

Gateway Community & Technical College announced the launch of a new Apprenticeship Academy for the fall semester.

It is now accepting applications for the two-year program providing a work and learn opportunity for students interested in a registered apprenticeship in a technical field.

The program allows students to figure out what they are truly interested in through career path exploration by exposing them simultaneously to all of Gateway’s Advanced Manufacturing programs including: Computerized Manufacturing and Machining, Electrical Technology, Industrial Maintenance, Welding and many more. Students will be able to find the area that interests them most rather than guess what career suits them.

Once students find their area of interest, they are able to complete on-the-job training at local manufacturing companies. Related technical instruction paired with hands-on practical application creates a high-quality work and learn experience that results in highly skilled and trained employees.

“We are excited to offer the Apprenticeship Academy to not only our students, but the local Manufacturing community,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president. “It is an amazing opportunity that allows students to jump start their career and allows manufacturers to bolster their workforce.”

During the first semester in the Apprenticeship Academy, students will receive technical instruction that is a requirement for all of Gateway’s manufacturing career programs. During the second semester, apprentices engage with area employers during two-to-three-week rotations, providing students the opportunity to explore company cultures, manufacturing processes and be exposed to the vast skilled technical opportunities in our region.

“Employers will benefit from a reduced financial investment of apprenticeship, an extended interview process during the rotations, and an opportunity to fill their talent pipelines for critical skilled technical jobs,” said Heather McClanahan, Gateway’s apprenticeship project manager. “Students benefit from a low to no cost quality education, career exploration opportunities, and successful careers in our region’s high-demand sectors. It is a win, win for everyone involved.”

Upon entering the second year of the program, apprentices will be hired by area employers to complete the apprenticeship in their chosen apprentice occupation.

“TANK chose to partner with Gateway to provide an apprenticeship program.” said William Hock, TANK director of maintenance. “We believe that the resources spent developing new technicians will lead to long-term employees.”

Students in the Apprenticeship Academy could qualify for the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship. The scholarship offers up to 60 hours of free tuition for any Kentuckian who has not yet earned an associate degree.

-Staff report