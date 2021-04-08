Moreland Receives NKY Community Award Upon Retirement

Jack Moreland received the NKY Community Award from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber hands out the awards year-round, and Moreland joins the March recipients.

Moreland is retiring as president of Southbank Partners after a storied career in the region that included stops as superintendent of both Dayton and Covington Independent Schools and as interim president of Northern Kentucky University.

Southbank Partners is a community and economic development organization working with Northern Kentucky's river cities of Covington, Fort Thomas, Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Ludlow, and Silver Grove.

Moreland also serves as the chairman of the Newport Southbank Bridge Co – better known as the “Purple People Bridge.”

Despite being retired, he will remain president of Southbank and in his chairman role with the Purple People Bridge until June 30.

Prior to joining Southbank, Moreland spent 38 years in education.

He was the superintendent at Dayton Independent Schools for 19 years and served in the same role, leading Covington Independent Public Schools for eight years. In 1996, he served as the interim president of Northern Kentucky University for one year. He also spent one year as the interim chancellor of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

He got his start as a science teacher at Dayton High School before ultimately being promoted to principal and superintendent.

“Jack Moreland is one of the most distinguished and recognized educators and leaders in our region for a good reason,” NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper said. “He had a positive impact on countless students during his time as an educator and administrator, and seamlessly transitioned into a leader in community development, showing a unique ability to manage and direct complex organizations everywhere he’s been. Northern Kentucky is lucky to have Jack. We wish him well in retirement and thank him for all he’s done for our community.”

