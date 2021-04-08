New Kenton County Park to Host Yoga on Fridays

Yoga is coming to the yet-to-be-named new parkland in Kenton County (formerly the Fox Run golf course).

Madison Pike Yoga Studio is offering free yoga classes each Friday in the month of April at 10 a.m.

The park is located at 604 Independencef Station Road.

The classes will begin with 30 minutes of yoga followed by a 30-minute hike.

Participants should bring a yoga mat and sign up at http://schedulebliss.com/madisonpikeyoga, and then meet in the shelter near the parking lot for all classes.

April 23 will be an Earth Day Special.

Participants who help pick up litter will receive a free week of classes at Madison Pike Yoga Studio. Gloves and bags will be provided.

