NKY Chamber Announces Business Impact Award Finalists

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for its annual Business Impact Awards which recognize local businesses of all sizes making a positive impact in the region.

The awards celebration will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 from noon to 1 p.m.

A panel of judges selected finalists from each of the ten Business Impact Award categories.

More than 160 applications were received.

Finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced during the event.

“Hundreds of businesses throughout the Northern Kentucky region stood out this year. All of them had a positive impact on our community,” said Brent Cooper, president & CEO, NKY Chamber. “The challenges over the past year were unprecedented, but our businesses persevered. They were agile, hard-working and caring. They found a way to not only function, but to also offer a helping hand to lift up employees, other businesses and their community. All of these finalists have been exceptional and deserve to be honored at our awards celebration. We are grateful for their impact.”

The 2021 Business Impact Awards finalists

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes companies that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent NKY to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.

Small Business:

·cdsPRINT Express

·Harris Media

·MPI Consulting

·Red Hawk Technologies

·Skidaddles, Inc.

Medium Business:

·AquiSense

·C-Forward, Inc.

·Disinfecting For You, Inc.

·Prolocity Cloud Solutions

·ReGadget

Large Business:

·Best Sanitizers, Inc.

·Brighton Center

·Camco Chemical Company

·CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

·Turner Construction Company

Community Champions Award: Recognizes businesses and nonprofits that, not only engage and give back to the community, but value a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

Community Champions - Nonprofit

·BAWAC, Inc.

·Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky

·HealthPoint Family Care, Inc

·Learning Grove

·Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, Inc.

Community Champions – For-Profit

·Celanese Corporation

·Global Business Solutions, Inc.

·Perfetti Van Melle USA

·Rudler, PSC

·St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain, and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

·Ascendum Solutions/Vora Ventures

·Blair Technology Group

·Hub+Weber

·Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.

·VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years)

·Centennial

·Moore Dental Services, Inc.

·NorthKey Community Care

·Redwood School & Rehabilitation Center

·SHP

Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has shown proven growth and demonstrate sustainability. (Must have been in operation for at least one year but less than five)

·Asmi

·Best Option Restoration

·Bluegrass Logistics Group LLC

·Rinuvo

·Your CBD Store Health & Wellness Center

Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

·Ethos Laboratories

·Life Learning Center

·Mazak North America

·TiER1 Performance

·Car-Part.com

Business Growth Award: Recognizes a company that has shown the greatest success in revenue growth over the past three years. (Selection is based on revenue growth)

·Best Sanitizers, Inc.

·Gute Medical LLC

·Holistic Veterinary Care

·Motus Freight, LLC

·Sitetology LLC

