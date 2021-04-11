COVID-19: 108 New Cases in NKY Friday-Sunday

Five Northern Kentucky counties recorded a total of 108 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday through Sunday, bringing the region's weekly total to 259 over the past seven days.

The state's positivity rate meanwhile ticked back up over 3%, and currently stands at 3.08%.

Kenton County counted 42 new cases over the three-day period, and 91 for the week.

Boone County added 32 cases over the three-day period and 94 for the week.

Campbell County recorded 25 new cases Friday through Sunday, and 48 for the week.

Grant County saw 7 new cases over the three-day period and a total of 18 new cases for the week.

In Pendleton County, there were 2 new cases over the three-day period, both counted on Saturday, and 8 total cases for the week.

There are currently 379 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19 including 92 in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows the local county incidence rate, a calculation of the average number of positive cases each day per 100,000 people over the seven days.