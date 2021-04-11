Free GED Tests, Program Sign-Ups Offered at Two-Day NKY Event

Gateway Community & Technical College, the Kenton County Public Library, and Kentucky Skills U are teaming up to promote the GED, the high school diploma equivalency program.

Get YOUR GED: Off to the April Races!, is the theme of a two-day event scheduled for April 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library branch in Covington (502 Scott Blvd.) and April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gateway's Edegwood campus (790 Thomas More Pkwy.).

RSVPs are required by emailing [email protected] or by texting 859.393.8316.

The first GED test can be taken on these dates free of charge.

The Edegwood date is a drive-through event with no need to leave the car.

Participants can sign up for free GED classes and learn about new official GED testing at the Covington library.

-Staff report