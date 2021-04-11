Letter: Expressing Gratitude During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The second week of April is designated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and recognizes the professionals who in many ways truly are the first responders of our communities — the Telecommunicators. During the week of April 11th-17th 2021, I would like to take the opportunity to recognize and express my gratitude to the Telecommunicators who proudly serve the citizens of Kenton County and also their superior services they provide our communities.

Telecommunicators handle a vast array of calls for service received on both emergency 911 and nonemergency lines. Through their training, ongoing development and years of experience, Telecommunicators are equipped to handle these calls in the most efficient manner to ensure the best service is provided to its citizens. The information they obtain from callers before the Police, Fire or EMS personnel arrive on scene is a lifeline that benefits not only the responders but also the person involved. And, if the situation calls for it, they are also trained in Emergency Medical Dispatch and can provide pre-arrival instructions before the responders arrive on scene.

Throughout the years, various labels have been given to Telecommunicators — the unsung heroes, the calm voice in the dark and recently, the “thin gold line.” Telecommunicators truly are the first First Responder but the gold link that holds all of the various disciplines together — and they do so with extreme pride and integrity.

Please join me in conveying my gratitude to the individuals who have chosen to serve in this extremely honorable and rewarding profession. To all of you: Thank you for your service!

-Ian Byrne is a Kenton County Emergency Communications Center dispatch supervisor