NKY Student Production of "Big Fish" Receives Funding Boost

The upcoming musical production of Big Fish by Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre (CAST) received a production boost via a project grant from ArtsWave, the Cincinnati-based nonprofit that supports the local arts community.

CAST is a Northern Kentucky-based theatre organization for local students.

ArtsWave announced $166,000 in what it calls "catalyzing impact" grants benefitting seven local arts organizations or programs. Individual award amounts were not released.

For CAST, that means its Big Fish production will include "fantastical costuming elements, tricks such as launching people out of a cannon, and an almost cinematic flow from scene-to-scene," an announcement said. The construct of the show relies heavily on the use of projections, some which incorporate animation.

Big Fish is the musical version of the 2003 hit film of the same name.

CAST's production runs July 16-25 at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas.

While ArtsWave amassed more than $13 million over the last year for the arts, in addition to administering hundreds of thousands of dollars in CARES Act funding, the significance of these grants is in how they enable the arts to impact the community, a news release said.

All approved projects were selected based on their ability to further ArtsWave’s vision to create a more vibrant regional economy and more connected community, emphasizing one or more of the arts sector’s Blueprint for Collective Action goals.

