Crescent Springs Mayor Lou Hartfiel Dies

Crescent Springs Mayor Lou Hartfiel died Sunday, the city said in a news release.

The 83-year old passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, the city said.

Hartfiel was first elected mayor of the Kenton County city in 2014 and was reelected in 2018. He previously served on city council from 2011-2014 and also in the 1990s.

The mayor was instrumental in the creation of Crescent Springs Community Park and a key figure in designing and raising funds for the three monuments located there: the Kenton County Veterans Memorial, the 9/11 Memorial, and the Charters of Freedom.

Hartfiel served as chairman of the Veterans Memorial.

"In the future, the monuments will be a testament to his patriotism and service to our country, and especially, to our city and to Northern Kentucky," the city said in a news release.

No funeral information was available yet.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher