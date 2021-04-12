Jim's Fine Wine and Spirits Taps Alfonse Mele as General Manager

Alfonse Mele, a well-known local entity in the beverage business community, was named general manager of the newly rechristened Jim's Fine Wine & Spirits.

A new owner's group took over the landmark Ft. Mitchell shop, previously known as JIm's Beverages.

“Everywhere I go, people mention Alfonse Mele as the person we need to successfully launch our new venture in Fort Mitchell,” said Jim’s co-owner, Jude Hehman, who is also the mayor of Ft. Mitchell. “Alfonse will be a great asset to our team and his expertise in wine and liquor along with his superior customer service.”

Originally from Long Island, New York, Alfonse Mele came to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area in 1992, beginning in the hospitality industry and then working for a wine and package liquor company for 22 years where he built his following of loyal customers. An avid kayaker, Mele also finds time for his volunteer, charitable work which includes over 20 years of service to the Parish Kitchen in Covington.

“I am excited to have this new opportunity, a chance to build something from the ground up,” said Mele, who was a candidate for Covington mayor in 2016. “I’ve been constantly thinking about new ideas for the direction of the new business. We will find unique wine and liquor brands—offering brands that others are not carrying, finding diamonds in the rough. Jim’s will include a selection of charcuterie boards that will pair well with wine and spirits.”

Jim’s was originally founded in 1948 at 2521 Dixie Highway and will reopen for business in May. The new owners are familiar names to most Fort Mitchell area residents.

Jude Hehman and his wife, Katie, Andrew and Jody Lange, and Pete and Kathy Hehman are all partners in the new business.

“With Alfonse at the helm, we are creating a different kind of wine and liquor experience for our customers,” said Lange. “With a state-of-the-art inventory and sales operation, we will focus on the customer experience and service.”

-Staff report